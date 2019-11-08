About 200 tribal leaders and their representatives were present, representing 31 of 35 tribes involved in gaming.
Stitt believes the multi-million-dollar tribal gaming compacts expire Jan. 1, 2020, while tribes believe the agreements automatically renew.
In a letter to Hunter, tribes said the attorney general wanted the renewal dispute to go to arbitration.
“The state’s argument against renewal is not supported by any facts or law and arbitration is not presently justified,” tribes wrote in a Nov. 5 letter to Hunter.
The letter said the tribes remain united in their position that the compacts will automatically renew and will continue operations as usual.
Stitt has indicated he is seeking to derive more income for the state from the compacts.
Tribes pay the state for the exclusive gaming rights. The rates range from 4 percent to 10 percent.
For fiscal year 2018, Oklahoma collected nearly $139 million in tribal gaming exclusivity fees, according to a report from the state’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services. That was a 3.48 percent increase over fiscal year 2017.
Stitt has yet to make a proposal to the tribes for altering the compacts.
“If the state intends to make a proposed revision to our agreement, we will insist that it justify any proposal with reference to a meaningful state concession of proportionate value,” the Nov. 5 letter from tribes to Hunter said.
Hunter’s office had no comment on the Nov. 5 letter.
His office also would not comment on what action the state could take should an agreement not be reached by Jan. 1.
