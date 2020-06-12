Oklahoma's legislative leaders tell Gov. Stitt his new tribal gaming compacts are invalid (copy)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gaming tribes in a dispute with Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday asked a federal judge to reject his request that he be granted power that is not approved under state law.

Last month, Stitt filed a motion with a federal court asking it to clarify that he had the power to offer two tribes games not authorized under state law.

The action came after he in April signed compacts with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe that expanded gaming.

The U.S. Department of Interior earlier this month deemed the compacts approved as long as they complied with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

Several tribes and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter had asked the agency to deny the two compacts.

The two tribes were allowed to be removed from a lawsuit filed Dec. 31 by other tribes against the governor. The gaming tribes are asking the court for a declaration that their compacts automatically renewed.

Stitt believes the compacts expired on Jan. 1 and that Class III gaming is now illegal. He is seeking higher rates. Tribes pay the state fees for the exclusive right to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines.

In a brief filed Thursday, the tribes said Stitt is asking the court for authority to bind the state to compacts “which purport to authorize house banked card games, table games, and event wagering,” which are not allowed under the state’s model gaming compact.

The brief said the court should deny the request because it is has not properly been put before the court.

In addition, legislative leaders on June 4 asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to issue a ruling on that state law issue, the brief said.

“Defendant’s authority to enter into other compacts without legislative approval is simply not within the scope of this case,” the brief said.

The federal court had referred the case to mediation. Stitt had asked that that be put on hold pending his request for clarification.

The brief said Stitt’s request will be made moot by the court’s denial of his request to clarify.

