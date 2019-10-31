Trick-or-treaters might have to bundle up tonight as wind chill is predicted to drop temperatures starting at 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa predicts temperatures to drop from 45 degrees to 34 degrees by 9 p.m., and they should continue to drop from there, reaching a wind chill of 29 degrees by midnight.
The Tulsa area suffered its lowest temperatures recorded in October overnight Wednesday, reaching at least 32 degrees. A freeze warning remains in effect until 10 a.m.
Last year, Halloween's minimum temperature was recorded at 51 degrees, about 20 degrees warmer than this year's predicted low.
Staying warm in character:
- If you don't already have a costume planned, pick one that allows you to dress warmly, such as a mummy or another full-body costume
- Wear layers under your costume or add warm pieces, such as a mask, cape or wig
- Carry hand warmers and a thermos filled with a hot drink to warm you from the inside out
- Drive from street to street for a quick car warm-up or keep a blanket on hand to bundle in as you walk from door-to-door