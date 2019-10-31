Trick or Treating Oct 31

Emma Wilson, dressed as a scary clown, uses crutches to get to the front door of the house while trick or treating in Brady Heights on Wednesday, October 31st, 2018. Wilson had a broken hip and had to use crutches while trick or treating. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

 Ian Maule

Trick-or-treaters might have to bundle up tonight as wind chill is predicted to drop temperatures starting at 6 p.m. 

The National Weather Service in Tulsa predicts temperatures to drop from 45 degrees to 34 degrees by 9 p.m., and they should continue to drop from there, reaching a wind chill of 29 degrees by midnight. 

The Tulsa area suffered its lowest temperatures recorded in October overnight Wednesday, reaching at least 32 degrees. A freeze warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. 

Last year, Halloween's minimum temperature was recorded at 51 degrees, about 20 degrees warmer than this year's predicted low. 

Staying warm in character: 

  • If you don't already have a costume planned, pick one that allows you to dress warmly, such as a mummy or another full-body costume 
  • Wear layers under your costume or add warm pieces, such as a mask, cape or wig 
  • Carry hand warmers and a thermos filled with a hot drink to warm you from the inside out 
  • Drive from street to street for a quick car warm-up or keep a blanket on hand to bundle in as you walk from door-to-door 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you