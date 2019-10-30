President Donald Trump nominated a co-founder of The Demand Project, a local nonprofit that fights sex trafficking, to an advisory council aimed at ending human trafficking.
Kristin Weis of The Demand Project was one of nine from around the U.S. that Trump "announced his intent to appoint" for a position on the Public-Private Partnership Advisory Council to End Human Trafficking, according to a White House press statement.
The council is tasked with assessing and making recommendations to the federal government on practices to prevent human trafficking and how to care for its victims, according to federal statute. The council is also tasked with reviewing existing federal policy and programs. The council is to present its findings to the President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking.
"My Administration is committed to leveraging every resource we have to confront this threat, to support the victims and survivors, and to hold traffickers accountable for their heinous crimes," Trump said in a prepared statement on the subject.
Weis, along with her husband, Jason Weis, founded The Demand Project with the mission to eradicate sexual exploitation, emphasizing the eradication of child sexual exploitation.
The project's name is derived from the predator demand that perpetuates trafficking, forced prostitution, child pornography and the online enticement of children, according to a previous story.
It was unclear Wednesday evening when the appointment would be confirmed. Several of the council positions require consultation with various elected representatives.