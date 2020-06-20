President Donald Trump came to Tulsa Saturday to restart his reelection campaign.
It was not entirely a roaring success.
Trump himself was full-throated enough. He spoke for an hour and 42 minutes, interspersing attacks on China, Democratic nominee Joe Biden and an assortment of people he said “want to destroy our heritage.” He also provided some lengthy anecdotes about why he might have looked a little unsteady on stage recently at West Point and how he negotiated the price of the two planes that serve Air Force One.
The 10,000 or so who actually used one of the 800,000 or more tickets issued for the event, according to the Trump campaign, were loud in their approval.
But this was clearly not what the campaign anticipated early in the week, when it boasted that close to 1 million tickets had been requested and overflow space was being sought.
Trump and his campaign were already backpedaling Saturday night. Trump lashed out at “very bad people” he said prevented more supporters from attending, and blamed the press for scaring them away with overwrought tales of the danger of COVID-19
Or, as he insisted, it should be called, the “Chinese virus.”
Taken together, one upshot of Trump’s speech was that the media, the Chinese and anarchist “thugs” kept his campaign from roaring out of the COVID-caused pit stop with all pistons firing.
It may be that some Trump supporters stayed away because of fears that violence like that seen in Washington, Minneapolis, Atlanta and a few cities would flare on the streets of Tulsa. Maybe they had second thoughts about risking COVID-19 infection.
Perhaps trumpeting the number of tickets reserved caused some people to stay home, figuring they had no chance to get in.
Maybe the Trump opponents who reserved tickets with no intention of using them were more numerous and successful than anyone thought they could be.
In any event, protests resulted in only a few minor skirmishes between pro- and anti-Trump forces before, during or immediately after the rally. And the COVID-19 threat many feared may have been mitigated by the smaller crowd.
The action, in fact, seemed to be on Greenwood Avenue, where a Juneteenth celebration was going full bore. Perhaps it turned turn out to be the weekend’s biggest winner.
Trump may have gotten a sense of that before he even touched ground at Tulsa International Airport. As Air Force One circled over downtown before landing, the most noticeable greeting would likely have been “Black Lives Matter” painted on Greenwood just north of Archer Street.
Trump exited Air Force One all smiles, mugging for the cameras and speaking at length with Cindy Lankford, wife of Sen. James Lankford, and giving a upraised clinched fist salute to Mayor G.T. Bynum.
His motorcade took a somewhat unusual route along city streets, U.S. 75 and the Gilcrease and Tisdale expressways before reaching the service entrance of the BOK Center.
Trump’s hyperbole — Biden “doesn’t know where the hell he is” and often “mistakes his wife for his sister” — and complaining about the press and the attention given his difficulty at West Point revved up the crowd but drowned out some salient points. Those included Biden’s relationships with some old-line segregationist during his long Senate career, his absence for active campaigning, his record in Congress and as vice president.
Near the end, Trump made it clear why lifting COVID-19 restrictions are so important to him, and to his campaign.
“We had the greatest economy in the world, not only the world but actually the best in the history of the world,” Trump said. “We were the envy of the world. People coming to see me. President, prime minister, kings, queens and dictators. ... And then the plague came.
“Here’s what’s going to happen. We’re gonna go up, we’re gonna go up, we’re gonna go up, we’re gonna hit October,” he continued. “We’re gonna be way up. We’re not going to be where we were. But in many ways — other than the horrible, horrible deaths that were so needlessly caused by a virus that should have been stopped where it originated, which was China — we’re gonna go up, up, up. August, September, October. People are gonna say this guy’s doing a good job, he knows what he’s doing. I don’t believe the fake news anymore.
“Next year will be the single greatest year economically that we’ve ever had. When you see that happen, Nov. 3 you won’t have the guts to vote against me.”