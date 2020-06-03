President Donald Trump Twitter-slapped U.S. Sen. James Lankford and other Republicans who questioned his photo op outside a church near the White House on Tuesday.
The Associated Press quoted Lankford as saying Trump's excursion across Lafayette Square to St. John's Episcopal Church was "confrontational" and an "awkward photo op" that "distracted from his important message in the Rose Garden about our national grief, racism, peaceful protests and lawful assemblies."
According to news reports, police cleared a path for Trump through mostly peaceful protestors using riot gear, pepper balls and possibly tear gas. One night earlier, Trump was taken to the White House basement after after protestors in Lafayette Square became aggressive.
"You got it wrong!" Trump tweeted late Tuesday. "If the protesters were so peaceful, why did they light the Church on fire the night before? People liked my walk to this historic place of worship! Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. James Lankford, Sen. Ben Sasse."
Lankford, a Baptist minister, tweeted in reply that he agreed the protests had not been entirely peaceful but said he wished the visit had been at a different time.
"I agree with you visiting St. John’s," Lankford tweeted, "but it would’ve been better to visit when there was not a crowd around it."
Lankford's office later made available his full statement, which concluded: "Peaceful protesting gets drowned out by rioters; the President’s important message was drowned out by an awkward photo op."
Church officials said they received no advance notice of Trump's visit and were upset by it.
Gallery: Another night of protests in Tulsa after the killing of George Floyd
Protesters hold signs near Woodland Hills Mall on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A protester holds up a sign while passing a Tulsa police officer at Tulsa Hills on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A protester holds his hands in the air while talking to Tulsa police abut finding his friend during a protest in honor of George Floyd on Wednesday near Woodland Hills Mall. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A protester attempts to cross the street after inhaling tear gas near Woodland Hills Mall at 71st and Memorial Drive in Tulsa on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Police monitor a street while protesters march in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A smoke grenade goes off near a parked car during a protest near Woodland Hills Mall early Wednesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protestrrs run from a tear gas canister after attempting to cover it with a traffic cone near Woodland Hills Mall early Wednesday, June 3, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protesters hold up signs at Tulsa Hills shopping center in west Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The group, spurred by the suffocation death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week, is protesting racial inequity and police killings of black men and women. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A protester holds up a “Hands up Don’t shoot” sign at Tulsa Hills shopping center on Tuesday. The group is protesting racial inequity and police killings of black men and women. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protesters hold up signs at the Tulsa Hills shopping center in Tulsa on Tuesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protesters hold up signs at the Tulsa Hills shopping center on Tuesday evening. The group is protesting racial inequity and police killings of black men and women. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Participants kneel while praying during a protest at the Tulsa Hills shopping center on Tuesday. The group, spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week, is protesting racial inequity. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Armed men sit in stand in from of Cigar Cellar & Market during a protest in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protesters hold up signs during a protest in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protesters kneel while praying during a protest in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protesters hold up signs during a protest in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A protester looks towards the road while holding a sign during a protest in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protesters kneel while praying during a protest in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
