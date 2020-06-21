President Donald Trump came to Tulsa Saturday to restart his reelection campaign.
It was not entirely a roaring success.
Trump himself was full-throated enough. He spoke for an hour and 42 minutes, interspersing attacks on China, Democratic nominee Joe Biden and an assortment of people he said “want to destroy our heritage.” He also provided some lengthy anecdotes about why he might have looked a little unsteady on stage recently at West Point and how he negotiated the price of the two planes that serve Air Force One.
The 10,000 or so who actually used one of the 800,000 or more tickets issued for the event, according to the Trump campaign, were loud in their approval.
But this was clearly not what the campaign anticipated early in the week, when it boasted that close to 1 million tickets had been requested and overflow space was being sought.
Trump and his campaign were already backpedaling Saturday night. Trump lashed out at “very bad people” he said prevented more supporters from attending, and blamed the press for scaring them away with overwrought tales of the danger of COVID-19.
Or, as he insisted, it should be called, the “Chinese virus.”
Taken together, one upshot of Trump’s speech was that the media, the Chinese and anarchist “thugs” kept his campaign from roaring out of the COVID-caused pit stop with all pistons firing.
It may be that some Trump supporters stayed away because of fears that violence like that seen in Washington, Minneapolis, Atlanta and a few cities would flare on the streets of Tulsa. Maybe they had second thoughts about risking COVID-19 infection.
Perhaps trumpeting the number of tickets reserved caused some people to stay home, figuring they had no chance to get in.
Maybe the Trump opponents who reserved tickets with no intention of using them were more numerous and successful than anyone thought they could be.
In any event, protests resulted in only a few minor skirmishes between pro- and anti-Trump forces before, during or immediately after the rally. And the COVID-19 threat many feared may have been mitigated by the smaller crowd.
The action, in fact, seemed to be on Greenwood Avenue, where a Juneteenth celebration was going full bore. Perhaps it turned out to be the weekend’s biggest winner.
Trump may have gotten a sense of that before he even touched ground at Tulsa International Airport. As Air Force One circled over downtown before landing, the most noticeable greeting would likely have been “Black Lives Matter” painted on Greenwood just north of Archer Street.
Trump exited Air Force One all smiles, mugging for the cameras and speaking at length with Cindy Lankford, wife of Sen. James Lankford, and giving a upraised clinched fist salute to Mayor G.T. Bynum.
His motorcade took a somewhat unusual route along city streets, U.S. 75 and the Gilcrease and Tisdale expressways before reaching the service entrance of the BOK Center.
Trump’s hyperbole — Biden “doesn’t know where the hell he is” and often “mistakes his wife for his sister” — and complaining about the press and the attention given his difficulty at West Point revved up the crowd but drowned out some salient points. Those included Biden’s relationships with some old-line segregationist during his long Senate career, his absence for active campaigning, his record in Congress and as vice president.
Near the end, Trump made it clear why lifting COVID-19 restrictions are so important to him, and to his campaign.
“We had the greatest economy in the world, not only the world but actually the best in the history of the world,” Trump said. “We were the envy of the world. People coming to see me. President, prime minister, kings, queens and dictators. ... And then the plague came.
“Here’s what’s going to happen. We’re gonna go up, we’re gonna go up, we’re gonna go up, we’re gonna hit October,” he continued. “We’re gonna be way up. We’re not going to be where we were. But in many ways — other than the horrible, horrible deaths that were so needlessly caused by a virus that should have been stopped where it originated, which was China — we’re gonna go up, up, up. August, September, October. People are gonna say this guy’s doing a good job, he knows what he’s doing. I don’t believe the fake news anymore.
“Next year will be the single greatest year economically that we’ve ever had. When you see that happen, Nov. 3 you won’t have the guts to vote against me.”
Gallery: The scenes before and during President Trump's rally in Tulsa
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
TRUMP
Protesters fill Boulder Ave. after Tulsa Police fired pepper balls at the after President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
TRUMP
Jerry Latty, a supporter of President Donald Trump, shouts at Black Lives Matter protesters on the perimiter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
TRUMP
Sincere Terry protests in front of Oklahoma National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump walks towards the stage while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump BOK
Diamond and Silk before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
A man makes the "shame" gesture toward the press after President Donald Trump denounced them as "the enemy of the people" during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Campaign adviser Lara Trump calls for "four more years" of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Campaign adviser Lara Trump (left) and husband Eric Trump speak Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump watches as supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Attendees, including Blake Marnell (center) of San Diego, cheer and film while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at the BOK Center. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
After President Trump’s campaign rally ended, crowds of people gathered at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue on Saturday night. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
TRUMP
Sheena Grewal of Tulsa prays at 6th St. and Dever Ave. on the perimiter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Tulsa Police Officers arrive on Boulder Ave. and fire pepper balls at protesters on the perimiter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Rally
After President Trump's campaign rally ended, crowds of people gathered at Fouth and Denver in Tulsa Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
TRUMP
Protesters march back to the Greenwood Historic District as, "Black Lives Matter" is projected on a downtown building after President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Tulsa Police Officers arrive on Boulder Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Protesters are kept back by members of the Oklahoma National Guard at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Protesters are kept back by members of the Oklahoma National Guard on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Protesters are kept back by members of the Oklahoma National Guard on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Sheena Grewal of Tulsa prays at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Rally
Attendees cheer for Vice President Mike Pence was he speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign rally for President President Donald Trump at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Trump BOK
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Sincere Terry Center holds up her fist as OHP Troopers and Tulsa police begin to to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP troopers and Tulsa Police combine to move protesters and crowds back from a fence at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Center
where President Trump was scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Tulsa Police and OHP moved crowds away from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne outside the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Sincere Terry talks with an OHP Trooper as officials try to move crowds away from a gate near Fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers start trying to move crowds away from the gate as Trump supporters and protestors gather near Forth and Cheyenne ahead of President Trump's planned rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Black Lives Matter supporters block Boulder Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Christine Lowry of Taos, New Mexico, yells at police as they try to move a crowd of Trump protesters, like her and supporters, away from a fence at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue ahead of President Trump’s rally on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Kevin Watkins of Los Angeles stands in front of Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Tulsa Police near Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue ahead of President Trump’s rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Sincere Terry leads a chant as she and other protesters are moved away from entry gates near Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue in Tulsa ahead of President Trump’s rally on Saturday.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Armed men stand near the corner of Fourth and Boulder as crowds of Trump Supporters and protesters gather blocks away from the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Black Lives Matter supporters block Boulder Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
TRUMP
Supporters of President Donald Trump and protesters clash in downtown Tulsa ahead of Trump’s campaign rally. Someone during the scuffle sprayed pepper spray.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Tulsa
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One while arriving at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday, June 20th, 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Trump Tulsa
President Donald Trump waves at media while getting into is motorcade while arriving at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday, June 20th, 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Trump Tulsa
President Donald Trump gestures at Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum while arriving at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Air Force One
Air Force One is pictured at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday. COREY JONES/Tulsa World
President Trump
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally Saturday.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
TW Shannon talks to the crowd as they wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Mia Tucker waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado talks to the crowd as they wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado makes remarks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters shop for merchandise during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters shop for merchandise during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters wave posters during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters walk along the concourse during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump Rally
Crowds make their way through gates at Fourth and Cheyenne on their way toward the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump’s planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
President Trump
Vincent Madle chants USA while waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Jonathan Rowe takes a selfie while waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Jeff Borsuk waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Melissa and Scott Killgore wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Eric Trump, son of President Trump, waves to people waiting for the president to speak at the BOK Center on Saturday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Shelby Goins and Josette McWhirt take a photo of Eric Trump while waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Alivia Rawls waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at Saturday’s reelection rally.
STEPHEN PINGRY/ Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
Crowds begin to fill the arena floor before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
BLM Trump protests
Black Lives Matter and pro-Trump individuals interact on Boulder Avenue on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
A woman wears a shirt with the slogan "America is for lovers" as she takes her seat at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters take their seats before the president's campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Crowds filter into the Donald Trump Outdoor Experience before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
A man holding a sign bearing the hashtag "#pizzagate" talks to security crews outside a barricade before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
2020-06-21 ne-blackwallstreet p1
Residents cover portions of the Black Wall Street mural with messages, saying it is on sacred ground and an inappropriate place for a political photo op. KENDRICK MARSHALL/Tulsa World
Air Force 2
Air Force 2 is pictured at Tulsa International Airport. COREY JONES/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Black Lives Matter supporters block Boulder Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's rally will be held Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
A Tulsa Police officer works near a Black Lives Matter event near Fourth Street and Denver Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump supporters and opponents clash at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
President Trump
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump Rally
Trump supporters and opponents shout at each other at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where the president's planned rally will be held Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Crowds of people gather at Fouth and Denver as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's rally Saturday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
Signs adorn windows of the Adams Apartment building at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue as crowds gather outside the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
Some Trump merchandise for sale in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Air Force One
Air Force One arrives as Air Force Two is parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport on June 20, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Trump Air Force One
Crowds wait as Air Force One comes in at Tulsa International Airport on June 20, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Trump Air Force One
Air Force One arrives as Air Force Two is parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport on June 20, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Trump Balloon
People hold down a "Baby Trump" balloon near 18th and Boston on Saturday. The organizers are raising money for Vernon AME Baptist Church through GoFundMe. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Trump Balloon
People hold down a â€œBaby Trumpâ€ balloon near 18th and Boston on June 20, 2020. The organizers are raising money for Vernon AME Baptist Church go fund me. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Trump Rally
A crowd gathers as an argument breaks out near Fourth Street and Boulder Avenue in downtown Tulsa as crowds gather outside the BOK Center a few blocks away ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
Sean Ancelet, who traveled to Tulsa from Louisiana, holds signs in support of President Trump as he and other supporters gather a few blocks away from the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
Crowds gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
Trump Rally
People line up at a security checkpoint near piles of items not allowed past the gate as they make their way toward BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
TRUMP
Scott Hilliard (left) argues with Black Lives Matter protester Eugene Smith ahead of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
Trump BOK
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks to the media in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
klahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks to the media in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt (left) arrives at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
TRUMP
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Tulsa police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump campaign staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Protester Sheila Buck prays for peace and equality as supporters of President Donald Trump enter a safety barricade for Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. Police did move her away from the area and arrest her. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Daniel Pearl (right), a supporter of President Donald Trump, questions protesters as he waits to enter a safety barricade for Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
TRUMP
A member of the Oklahoma National Guard watched as supporters of President Donald Trump enter a safety barricade for Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
TRUMP
A President Donald Trump supporter puts on a mask to protect against COVID-19 as he and others enter a safety barricade for the campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Masks to protect against COVID-19 are handed to supporters as they enter the safety barricade for President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Jacob Osborne and his son Phoenix, 3 weeks, enter as safety barricade gates are opened Saturday for supporters to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Safety barricade gates are opened for supporters to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Supporters wait as safety barricade gates are opened for supporters to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
TRUMP
People wait in downtown Tulsa Saturday morning to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
Members of the Oklahoma National Guard work as people wait in downtown Tulsa to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mike Simons
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Randy Krehbiel 918-581-8365
randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @rkrehbiel