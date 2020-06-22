President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon tweeted praises for Oklahoma’s Republican congressional members who are up for election.
In rapid succession, he shared his favor of Reps. Kevin Hern, Markwayne Mullin, Tom Cole, Frank Lucas and Sen. Jim Inhofe, giving each his “Complete and Total Endorsement!”
The endorsements followed Trump’s first 2020 presidential campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday.
Trump tweeted the following:
“Congressman Kevin Hern (@krhern) is a tremendous advocate for the State of Oklahoma! A successful businessman, he is Strong on the Wall, our Military and the Second Amendment. Kevin has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #OK01”
“Congressman @MarkwayneMullin is a Warrior for the people of Oklahoma! He proudly FIGHTS for our Border, Infrastructure, Second Amendment and our Brave Law Enforcement. Markwayne has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #OK02”
“Congressman Tom Cole is doing an incredible job for the people of Oklahoma! He delivers for our Military, Vets, and Brave Law Enforcement, and he will always stand for Life and the Second Amendment! Tom has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #OK04”
“Congressman @FrankDLucas is working hard for Oklahoma. He strongly supports our Great Farmers, Small Businesses and Vets, and he will always fight for Life and the Second Amendment. Frank has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #OK03”
“Senator Jim Inhofe (@InhofeForSenate) delivers for the State of Oklahoma! A U.S. Army veteran, he fights hard for our Military, Vets, Small Businesses, and our terrific Farmers. Jim has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #OKSEN”
Each incumbent faces opposition in this year’s elections. For more information on the races, visit ok.gov/elections/.