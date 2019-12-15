An Oklahoma State University professor recently examined the politics of gluten and found President Donald Trump’s supporters are more likely than others to try and cut gluten from their diets.
While politics continue to bleed into Americans’ daily lives, Bailey Norwood, an OSU professor of agricultural economics, sought to determine if the stereotype that liberals are more likely to shun gluten is accurate.
In movies and television shows, characters that are gluten-free are often portrayed as raging liberals, Norwood said. Gluten is a protein found in wheat and some other grains that are typically found in bread and other baked goods.
Norwood’s study points to sketch-comedy show “Portlandia” that makes fun of the wild and wacky world of food-conscious hipsters in Portland, Oregon. Skits from the show frequently portray West-coast liberals as gluten-intolerant.
The idea that avoiding gluten could better your health has been popularized by celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow, but scientists are still trying to get a fuller picture of the effects of eating or not eating gluten.
The rise of the gluten-free movement has come under fire from some conservatives. When U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz ran for president in 2016, he vowed not to provide gluten-free meals to members of the military, lashing out against what he called a culture of political correctness among the country’s military institutions.
“When I put the study together, I wanted to see just how much more liberals are gluten-avoidant than conservatives because I assumed that’s what the results would say,” Norwood said.
But the study Norwood conducted with Michigan State University assistant professor Trey Malone found self-described conservatives and liberals avoid gluten at roughly the same rates.
About 1,000 people responded to the short, online survey in 2017. Respondents were nearly evenly split among liberals, conservatives and moderates, according to the results released this summer.
Participants were asked to what extent they agree or disagree with statements about their health as it relates to gluten, including whether they believed themselves to be gluten-sensitive, or whether they felt noticeably worse after eating foods containing gluten.
Those surveyed were then asked questions about their political beliefs, such as which of the four most recent U.S. presidents they favored. Results show those who try to avoid eating gluten favored Trump over Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
Of those surveyed, 20% said they favored Trump over the others and 40% said they either voted for Trump in 2016 or intended to do so.
The study doesn’t attempt to answer why Trump supporters are more likely to shun gluten, but Norwood has his theories.
He pointed to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show “Infowars” that sells gluten-free items and has published numerous articles on so-called dangers of gluten. Norwood dismissed the show as “crazy,” but said Jones’ conspiracy theories could be contributing to growing skepticism about gluten.
In a similar vein, people who are more likely to believe “fake news” and conspiracy theories are more likely to be nervous about gluten without scientific evidence to that effect, Norwood said.
“People who are more suspicious of institutions, whether it be political institutions or institutions of wheat, you could kind of see those folks being more gluten sensitive,” he said. “They’re just more suspicious toward everything.”
The researchers did not include responses from people actually diagnosed with celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder in which digesting gluten causes damage to the intestines. About 1% of the population has the disease.
Roughly half of the 41 people with celiac disease who completed the survey tended to skew extremely liberal, which runs contrary to the study’s other findings. The study’s authors suggested being diagnosed with celiac disease could set people up to become more liberal because they would likely incur greater health expenses and be more enthusiastic about government health care subsidies.
Gluten anxiety has exploded in the past decade and restaurants and grocery stores have responded by offering a growing number of gluten-free options.
Norwood, who has worked at OSU since 2003, has done significant research on consumer attitudes and preferences toward food. When the gluten-free movement erupted, he couldn’t resist trying to learn more.
“It was having such an impact on the food market, but it also was something that we knew so little about,” Norwood said. “I just find that fascinating.”
With the news cycle being dominated by politics lately, Norwood’s study, titled “Gluten aversion is not limited to the political left,” received some national media attention.
As an agricultural economist, Norwood said it was a nice change of pace for him to study something the general public can understand and find interesting.
“If you’re at a party and you meet someone and tell them what you do for a living, you tell them you’re an ag economist and they say, ‘well, what is that?’ This is something you can actually talk about with people,” he said.