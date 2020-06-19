Like an approaching cyclone, the bits and pieces of what is likely to be a memorable and perhaps momentous weekend swirled about Tulsa on Thursday.
At the center is President Donald Trump. Details remain fuzzy — not unusual for a presidential visit — but Trump’s 7 p.m. rally at the BOK Center on Saturday is expected to fill the 19,000-seat arena to overflowing despite the growing concern of public health professionals.
Rival events have also spun up in response to the rally.
Juneteenth, which because of COVID-19 was going to pass with little fanfare this year, is now a three-day event, beginning Friday and featuring civil rights leader Al Sharpton.
A Trump counterprotest is planned for Veterans Park on Saturday, and protesters are likely outside the BOK Center.
A band and a planeload of VIPs will be arriving with Trump, according to his campaign, and around 1 million registrations for seats to the rally were submitted online.
But how many people will actually show up, and where they will go, is unclear.
On Thursday it was confirmed that, contrary to previous reports, the Cox Business Convention Center will not be used for overflow.
It was unclear whether other overflow arrangements were being made. It’s also not clear when the BOK Center will open. The Trump campaign’s website and BOK management say the doors will open at 3 p.m., but an ad in Thursday’s Tulsa World says 10 a.m.
The 1 million figure being thrown about undoubtedly includes some, including people opposed to Trump, who registered without any intention of attending.
Health concerns may have some rethinking their plans to attend. Public health experts consider crowding 19,000 people into an arena very risky during a pandemic, and Trump supporters such as Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., are urging older people and those with underlying health conditions to stay home.
The campaign will be distributing face masks and hand sanitizer at the event but won’t require that the face masks be worn. The temperature of everyone entering will be taken, according to the campaign.
In advance of Saturday’s rally, Gov. Kevin Stitt was in Washington on Thursday for a televised discussion with Trump and two Oklahoma business owners — hotelier Pete Patel and restaurant owner Lori Burson.
Stitt told Trump that Oklahomans are excited for his upcoming visit, saying over a million people have requested tickets for the event.
Stitt said the rally will be “amazing.” “Oklahoma is ready for your visit,” Stitt said. “It is going to be safe. We are really, really excited.”
“One of the reasons we chose your state, Kevin, is you have done so well with the COVID,” Trump said. “You have handled it incredibly well.”
Stitt thanked Trump for his administration’s support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Neither mentioned that new cases in the state and in Tulsa County have skyrocketed in recent days.
Patel told Trump about how the hospitality industry has suffered due to the pandemic.
He said that for the first time in his career, he was forced to lay off employees, a “gut-wrenching experience.”
He said the payroll protection program was a lifeline for the industry.
He said that while hotel occupancy rates have picked up a bit, the industry still has a long way to go to recover.
“We need more states to reopen — consumers to feel safe to travel,” Patel said. “The industry will need additional resources to help pay our bills.”
Also Thursday, Tulsa police began preparing downtown for the rally and other events by installing some fencing, readying barriers and beginning street closings. This included closing the First and Second Street ramps on and off the Inner Dispersal Loop.
According to the Tulsa Police Department, an event perimeter was established in downtown Tulsa from Archer Street to Sixth Street and from Houston Avenue to Boulder Avenue.
A curfew for that area was put in place from 10 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday and after the rally until 6 a.m. Sunday.
Vehicles left on the street within the event perimeter will be towed after 10 a.m. Friday, and even some vehicles parked in private lots or garages and visible from the street may also be “relocated,” the Police Department said.
Registration for the rally includes a waiver saying those who attend may not hold the campaign or the arena liable for COVID-19 infections.
Some have questioned the validity of the waiver, but three lawyers with expertise in the area say it would be difficult to sue successfully, regardless of the waiver.
That’s because the danger involved is so well-known — like riding a mechanical bull, as one put it.
The waiver simply verifies acknowledgment of that risk, the attorneys said.
An exception, they said, would be gross negligence — in this case, for instance, if the campaign knowingly permitted people infected with COVID-19 into the building.
Barbara Hoberock contributed to this story.
Featured video
Trump supporters out Friday in downtown Tulsa for campaign rally