University of Tulsa officials have moved all classes online starting Wednesday, and other Oklahoma university officials are considering holding classes online for two weeks after spring break amid growing coronavirus concerns.
At the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University, no decisions have been made, but officials at the state’s two research universities urged students Tuesday to take their course materials and any devices necessary for their classes home for the break.
“The health and well-being of our campus community are paramount to all of us as we continue to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” an OSU statement says. “We are coordinating closely with our colleagues at OU and following the guidance of local, state, national and global health officials as we contemplate the timing of contingency plans and next steps.”
Other institutions, including Tulsa Community College and Oral Roberts University, are contemplating similar options.
TU Interim President Janet Levit emailed staff Tuesday evening, saying that “all classes will move to virtual instruction beginning Wednesday” and that “we are encouraging students who can go home to do so immediately and remain off campus until at least April 5.”
After spring break, March 16-20, classes will resume online on March 23.
A spokeswoman for Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office said in a statement that “the governor is in communication with our universities across the state as we continue to actively monitor COVID-19.”
“The State is working with university officials to ensure the proper advisories and guidelines are provided to students as they prepare to travel over spring break,” she said
OU issued new travel guidelines Tuesday, immediately suspending all university-related domestic air travel that is not “mission critical” until further notice and suspending all university-related international travel effective Friday until further notice. It also mandated screening and self-isolation procedures for international travel that is not university related.
OSU followed suit, announcing similar guidelines, and TCC suspended all out-of-state college-related travel through May 11.
