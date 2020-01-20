University of Tulsa President Gerard Clancy has taken a temporary leave of absence because of undisclosed medical reasons, the school has announced.
Provost Janet Levit will serve as interim president in Clancy's absence.
An announcement to faculty said only that Clancy will be "unable to fulfill his duties as president for a number of weeks."
The university declined to elaborate, citing privacy concerns.
Clancy and Levit have been under intense pressure the past year because of the university's strained finances, an unfavorable accreditation report and a subsequent reorganization program opposed by a significant portion of the faculty.