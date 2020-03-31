The deadline is Tuesday for registered voters to change party affiliations ahead of this summer’s primary and runoff elections.

In Oklahoma, each party determines who may vote in its primary. The Republican and Libertarian parties limit their primaries to registered members, while the Democratic Party permits independents to vote with registered Democrats.

Party affiliation can be changed online through the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov or at local election board offices.Tuesday’s deadline does not affect new voter registrations.

Randy has been with the Tulsa World since 1979. He is a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. Krehbiel primarily covers government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365

