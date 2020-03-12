WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced the nomination of Tulsa attorney John F. Heil III to serve as a U.S. district judge in Oklahoma.
Approved by a vote of 16 to 5, Heil’s nomination now goes to the full Senate for final confirmation.
Heil, a director at Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden and Nelson, was nominated by President Donald Trump late last year to the judicial post that serves all three judicial districts (Eastern, Northern and Western) in Oklahoma.
His nomination so far has had a smooth path through the confirmation process, and it received bipartisan support from the committee.
In announcing she would vote for Heil’s nomination, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, the committee’s ranking member, noted the nominee’s “extensive experience as a litigator and a prosecutor in Tulsa and has received a unanimous well qualified rating” from the American Bar Association.
Heil previously served as an assistant district attorney in Tulsa County.
He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Oklahoma State University in 1990 and a law degree in 1994 from the University of Tulsa College of Law, where he served as an editor for the Tulsa Law Journal.