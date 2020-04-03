A Tulsa auto auction that came under scrutiny last week has pushed its weekly auction to online only as public health officials still grapple with stymieing COVID-19.
Robert Zoellner, owner of Z66 Auto Auction, said the only people at his auto auction on Friday were employees and some sellers "repping," or representing, their cars.
"Being an essential business, I could at least have my people come in and still be able to draw a paycheck," Zoellner said. "I got a lot of people who are on salary, who are on hourly, and that matters a lot to them."
Zoellner said he was "digging in my own pocket" to ensure his employees were paid. He said he recognizes that many people live check-to-check, and he wanted to ensure his employees were getting paid during the pandemic.
To that end, last week Z66 hosted the auction on-site and online. This drew scrutiny to his business and to evolving public health policies involved in a pandemic.
The Tulsa World received a call about noon March 27 and again Friday from someone who said he was concerned about the live auction and the crowd that had gathered.
In late March, Zoellner said the caller could have been a frustrated auction competitor, because other auto auctions had been conducted virtually, while his remained open to the public. On Friday, he said the only people at his auction were those administering it. Buyers were making their purchases online.
"We want to stop this disease as much as everybody does," Zoellner said. "Last week, I thought we did a pretty good job of handling it; this week we kind of amped it up."
There has been no simple answer to what is an essential business. Some are obvious: pharmacies, banks, grocery stores, convenience stores, veterinarians, pet stores. State officials listed motor vehicle dealers as essential businesses.
How that interacts with gatherings of more than 10 people still was not exactly clear. A Tulsa police spokesman said Friday that essential businesses are responsible for their social distancing. He said the department "can't come in and say how they should conduct" business.
Zoellner said that regardless of the precautions or guidelines he put in place, it would still come down to personal responsibility to maintain that physical separation or enhanced degree or personal hygiene needed to slow transmission. He referenced how people can be seen nearly "shoulder-to-shoulder" at other essential businesses, namely big box retailers and chain stores, a topic that Mayor G.T. Bynum was asked about Friday.
A reporter asked Bynum during a news conference about crowds at businesses such as grocery or retail stores. Bynum said city and health officials are "learning as we go."
"Again this order's been in place for 6 days," Bynum said. "So we want to allow people to adjust to it and see where we need to improve upon it, and certainly seeing the volume of people we're seeing go to stores is one of those big ones."
Bynum issued a shelter-in-place order March 28. That order applies to all citizens, prohibits social gatherings and will be enforced by the Tulsa Police Department. The spokesman, however, said he would have to look into it a little further.
Bynum implored families to have one person visit a grocery store or pharmacy in lieu of taking the whole family.
“The more people you come in contact with, the greater your odds are of transferring this virus or getting it,” he said.