A man accused in an east Tulsa bank robbery was arrested Thursday in Florida.
Florida authorities booked Derek Dean Darity, 50, on Thursday afternoon into the Suwanne County, Florida, jail, according to jail records.
Darity allegedly entered the Arvest Bank branch at 4103 S. Garnett Road on Oct. 21 and handed a teller a note stating that he was robbing the bank, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The robber fled with cash after tellers loaded a bag provided by him. People who knew Darity identified him to police after his photo was released by investigators. Darity was charged Wednesday with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
Darity has previous convictions going back to at least 1990 for crimes that include shooting with intent to kill, assault, larceny and other gun crimes, court records show.