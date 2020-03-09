The Tulsa Boys’ Home equine program will host horse trainer Robert Hayes at an April 4 horsemanship clinic.
A news release said Hayes has helped hundreds of horses and owners form a deeper bond, build confidence and work through training gaps utilizing obstacles and Hayes’ own unique and effective way of communicating with horses. Riders will learn methods for increasing their horse’s confidence both on the ground and in the saddle while conquering many types of equine obstacles.
The Tulsa Boys’ Home has set up an obstacle course in its covered arena, which includes a horse trailer for those who may have loading or unloading issues. The Sherman E. Smith Arena is a large, covered arena with good footing and windscreens. The Tulsa Boys’ Home barn has a heated observation room and bathrooms along with large day stalls for visiting horses.
The release said Hayes is a natural horseman who is dedicated to making “safe” horses for the horse industry regardless of the discipline. His methods are unique but have been inspired by legendary horsemen such as Ray Hunt and Tom Dorrance.
Space is limited for horses and riders wanting to be included in the clinic. Only nine spots are available and riders ($120 per rider) must furnish their own horses $120 per rider. Day stall is available on grounds for $20. Auditors ($10 at door) are welcome. Children under the age of 16 are free when accompanied by an adult.
To register, contact Holly Fisher at 918-500-4911 or hfisher@tbhinc.org