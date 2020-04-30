Look for the helpers: Libraries (copy)

Kiley Roberson, chief strategy officer for the library, said because the virus remains in the community, the safety of patrons and employees remains the priority in any phased return to normal. Tulsa World file 

 JOHN CLANTON

Tulsa library officials are preparing their libraries to reopen in a manner to protect the health of staff and customers, though a timetable has not been determined. 

A hard reopening date has not yet been set. Mayor G.T. Bynum's shelter-in-place order expired April 30, and Bynum said Wednesday that he would not extend it. Gov. Kevin Stitt last week introduced a phased plan to reopen the state.

Library officials state in a news release that they are making plans to reopen for limited operations in the coming weeks.

"As a public entity that saw more than 7,000 visitors every day in our buildings before the pandemic, we owe it to our library customers, communities and staff to operate as safely as possible," library officials state in the release.

The first step will be resuming curbside service, but Roberson said each step depends both on the availability of personal protective equipment and the advice of state and local health officials in the weeks ahead. 

"We know we have an obligation to reopen our library thoughtfully and in a manner that reduces the risk to customers and staff," Roberson said. "Many of our customers have reached out and expressed how much they appreciated our approach when we closed, and we plan to mirror that approach going back by offering curbside service. 

"We'll continue to offer our digital services and programming we've been doing virtually during this phase, and we'll continue to monitor what our local leaders and health organizations are saying. When they suggest moving into the next phase of removing restrictions is where we'll take our cues." 

Tulsa City-County Library locations closed mid-March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, a deadly infectious disease for which none has immunity.

