...WINTER STORM BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY WEDNESDAY...
.MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOWFALL IS FORECAST TO AFFECT THE REGION
BEGINNING LATE TUESDAY NIGHT AND CONTINUING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AS A
STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES ACROSS THE REGION.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8
INCHES POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND OR EVENING
COMMUTE. ROAD CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE CONSIDERABLY BETWEEN
THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE ON WEDNESDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.
&&
1 of 3
The Cox Business Center is being rebranded as the Cox Business Convention Center. Courtesy/CBCC
“Cox Business Convention Center (CBCC) debuts today after a year-long rebrand, and with the new name comes a visual look to solidify its role in the city and place Tulsa as a must stop destination for meetings and events,” said a news release announcing the name change.
The comprehensive rebrand includes:
• An updated name. “Convention” was added to further emphasize the building’s primary function.
• A new logo that pays tribute to the venue’s architectural history and to Tulsa’s art deco and mid-century architecture.
• And a digital and print campaign featuring venue guests and clients.
“Both the renovation and the addition of ‘convention’ in the venue’s name are part of our goal of making Tulsa a strong contender when it comes to state and national events and to further contribute to the city’s overall economic impact,” assistant general manager Angie Teel said in the news release.
“The rebrand campaign slogan is ‘Diverse City, Diverse Crowds, Diverse Spaces’ and this captures not only the essences of the venue, but the ever-growing spirit of Tulsa.”
The rebrand comes on the heels of the venue being named one of the top 20 convention centers in North America by Exhibitor magazine and comes on the cusp of the completion of a $55 million renovation. Completion is expected this summer.
The Vision Tulsa renovation creates a new south plaza and main entrance on the east side with a three-story glass atrium, a valet drop-off and more than 4,000 square feet of pre-function space, as well as a multi-use event space (Grand Hall is Oklahoma’s largest banquet space with 41,470 square feet and 38-foot ceilings).
Upon completion, the venue will offer more than 275,000 square feet of rentable space, along with a variety of renovations and upgrades to existing spaces throughout.
Cox Business Convention Center served as Tulsa’s primary concert venue prior to the opening of BOK Center in 2008. CBCC has hosted artists like the Rolling Stones and James Brown, as well as a variety of other events, including Star Trek conventions and Muhammad Ali bouts.
In 2020, the venue will host a variety of state and national conferences, trade shows, social galas, athletic and esport events and live performances.
Adhering to a “Tulsa Does It Better” Arena District tagline, CBCC partnered with local creatives during the rebranding project. AcrobatAnt created the logo and custom website, Retrospec Films provided photography and video, BlueStem Integrated Printing and Boomerang Printing provided print and collateral support, and Prairie Custom Products helped the venue with new apparel and merchandise.
See the future of the Cox Business Center and some of its history
Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389