Known by many names since opening five decades ago, Tulsa’s convention center is brandishing a new name.

The new name is the Cox Business Convention Center, and there’s a reason for the rebranding.

Formerly known as the Cox Business Center, the name was modified to better communicate the venue’s goals and diversity.

“Cox Business Convention Center (CBCC) debuts today after a year-long rebrand, and with the new name comes a visual look to solidify its role in the city and place Tulsa as a must stop destination for meetings and events,” said a news release announcing the name change.

The comprehensive rebrand includes:

• An updated name. “Convention” was added to further emphasize the building’s primary function.

• A new logo that pays tribute to the venue’s architectural history and to Tulsa’s art deco and mid-century architecture.

• A new website, coxcentertulsa.com.

• New signage, inside and out.

• And a digital and print campaign featuring venue guests and clients.

“Both the renovation and the addition of ‘convention’ in the venue’s name are part of our goal of making Tulsa a strong contender when it comes to state and national events and to further contribute to the city’s overall economic impact,” assistant general manager Angie Teel said in the news release.

“The rebrand campaign slogan is ‘Diverse City, Diverse Crowds, Diverse Spaces’ and this captures not only the essences of the venue, but the ever-growing spirit of Tulsa.”

The rebrand comes on the heels of the venue being named one of the top 20 convention centers in North America by Exhibitor magazine and comes on the cusp of the completion of a $55 million renovation. Completion is expected this summer.

The Vision Tulsa renovation creates a new south plaza and main entrance on the east side with a three-story glass atrium, a valet drop-off and more than 4,000 square feet of pre-function space, as well as a multi-use event space (Grand Hall is Oklahoma’s largest banquet space with 41,470 square feet and 38-foot ceilings).

Upon completion, the venue will offer more than 275,000 square feet of rentable space, along with a variety of renovations and upgrades to existing spaces throughout.

Cox Business Convention Center served as Tulsa’s primary concert venue prior to the opening of BOK Center in 2008. CBCC has hosted artists like the Rolling Stones and James Brown, as well as a variety of other events, including Star Trek conventions and Muhammad Ali bouts.

In 2020, the venue will host a variety of state and national conferences, trade shows, social galas, athletic and esport events and live performances.

Adhering to a “Tulsa Does It Better” Arena District tagline, CBCC partnered with local creatives during the rebranding project. AcrobatAnt created the logo and custom website, Retrospec Films provided photography and video, BlueStem Integrated Printing and Boomerang Printing provided print and collateral support, and Prairie Custom Products helped the venue with new apparel and merchandise.

