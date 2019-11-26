It’s not every day you get asked to go to the White House. So when City Councilor Jeannie Cue received an email Sunday inviting her to attend the White House Conference with Women Municipal Leaders, she wasn’t sure whether to open it or not.
“My biggest worry was, oh, my gosh, is this a virus from Yugoslavia?” Cue said Tuesday.
So she checked with her son, she checked with the local Republican Party, and, finally, she checked with U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern’s office.
The congressman's office emailed back to say, “This is real.”
Cue said she’s still not sure how she was selected, but she’s thrilled to be going to the Dec. 12. event.
“Representing Tulsa is such an honor,” she said. ”You can go a lifetime and never get an invite to the White House.”
Cue will join nearly 100 other female elected officials who will meet with senior administration officials for briefings and discussions on community revitalization, economic growth, child care and a number of other issues, according to the invitation.
“I want to participate because not only do I get to meet people from all over the United States but also, whoever is conducting this will know that Tulsa is interested in learning more about residential revitalization,” Cue said.
Cue, 65, has represented District 2 since 2011. She is a registered Republican but says she tries to stay out of the partisan debates that have engulfed national politics.
“I get invited to Democrat and Republican things all the time,” she said.
Cue said she hopes the conference will help provide answers regarding how the city can get more home ownership and improve neighborhoods.
“I am so excited to be able to represent Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma on things that I am passionate about,” she said.