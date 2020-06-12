Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a woman who was seen buying the burner cellphone that was used to make a bomb threat to the Tulsa County Courthouse.
An unidentified woman purchased a prepaid cellphone about 12:45 p.m. Thursday at a Walmart store, 2301 W. Kenosha St., according to a news release from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
About 1:30 p.m., that cellphone was allegedly used to call in a bomb threat to an office inside the courthouse. Authorities vacated the building and searched it. No device was found.
Investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying to woman so that they may interview her about the incident, according to the release.
Her face was obscured by a bandana, sunglasses and a hat in surveillance footage. She was described as an older woman who spoke with a Hispanic accent and seen driving a gray sedan, according to the release.
Those with knowledge of the woman's whereabouts or identity may contact the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5601.