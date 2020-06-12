Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a woman who was seen buying the burner cellphone that was used to make a bomb threat to the Tulsa County Courthouse.
An unidentified woman bought a prepaid cellphone about 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart Supercenter at 2301 W. Kenosha (71st) St. in Broken Arrow, according to a news release from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
That cellphone allegedly was used about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to call in a bomb threat to an office at the courthouse.
Authorities vacated the building and searched it. No device was found.
Investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying to woman, according to the release.
Her face was obscured in surveillance footage by a bandanna, sunglasses and a hat. She was described as an older woman who spoke with a Hispanic accent; she was seen driving a gray sedan, according to the release.
Anyone with knowledge of the woman's identity or whereabouts may contact the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5601.