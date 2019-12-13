Related content

Murder complaint filed against Sapulpa man after assault victim dies in hospital 

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding two persons of interest in an early December fatal beating. 

Prosecutors charged Cody Lee Fulmer, 31, on Thursday with first-degree murder in the Dec. 6 fatal beating of Jared Langworthy, 23, in Turley. 

Fulmer and Langworthy were members of the United Aryan Brotherhood, a racist prison gang, and deputies want to speak to two other members of the gang about the murder. Authorities have sought to question Jerry Brian Williamson, 49, and Donnie Taylor, 37.  

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call TCSO at 918-596-5601.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

