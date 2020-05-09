We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A new item appears on Monday’s Tulsa County Commissioners meeting agenda, and it’s likely to remain there for a long time:

Item R. Discussion and Possible Action regarding COVID19/CARES Funding Requests.

Tulsa County received nearly $114 million through the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security — or CARES — Act for its own uses and to distribute among county municipalities, governmental agencies, nonprofit organizations and businesses to help deal with the COVID-19 epidemic.

Initially county officials were uncertain whether they could distribute the money to local governments, but County Commission Chairman Ron Peters said Friday that federal officials have approved such disbursements.

“They said ‘States can give money to the cities so we don’t know why counties can’t,’ ” Peters said.

For now, county officials say they are mainly collecting information from the various parties but a few allocations are expected to be made Monday.

These include $300,000 for the Tulsa County Election Board for public health measures related to the June 30 primary election, and almost $2 million to Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency to stockpile some personal protection equipment and for management software to reduce the need for large meetings in TAEMA’s cramped offices.

The CARES Act provided for payments to all state governments and to municipalities and counties of at least 500,000. In Oklahoma, that includes Oklahoma County, Oklahoma City and Tulsa County.

The money can only be used for expenses directly incurred as the result of the COVID-19 outbreak but cannot be used to offset lost tax revenue caused by the epidemic or the response to it.

Peters said the county is talking to organizations such as the United Way and chambers of commerce to find ways to help non-profit agencies and businesses.

An example, he said, might be providing money and expertise to help small businesses obtain masks and other equipment needed to reopen during the epidemic.

It might also involve covering the cost of additional services provided by nonprofits because of COVID-19.

Tulsa County has asked municipalities and other eligible entities to submit requests to County Clerk Michael Willis, whose office will organize them for consideration by the county commissioners.

The requests include not only expenditures already made but expected needs through Dec. 30, when the CARES Act funds expire.

Officials said the county is coordinating administration of its CARES Act fund with the state’s. It is also working out documentation procedures to meet what Willis called “super, super strict reporting standards.”

Whether the current allocation will meet all the requests is unclear, Willis said.

“That’s the $114 million question,” he said.

“At this point, I think it’s enough,” said Commission Chairman Peters. “The thing that concerns me is what happens if (the virus) comes back in the fall.”

In particular, he noted the impact cancellation of events at Expo Square — including potentially the Tulsa State Fair — would have on county operations and the entire metro area.

