Tulsa County Republicans voted Tuesday to keep their district court clerk in office for four more years while presenting District 2 Commissioner Karen Keith with an opponent she’s faced before.
Josh Turley, who has worked at the Sheriff’s Office since 1994 and currently serves as a risk manager, defeated Eddy Barclay in the Republican primary County Commissioner District 2. Turley received 58% of the vote.
He will face Keith, the Democrat incumbent. He ran against her four years ago and received 43% of the vote as a “non-politician,” he said. In a phone call Tuesday, he said a big part of his campaign plan is communicating with citizens, and he saw that play out in his favor.
“We’re super excited with the numbers that we got,” he said. “The citizens have spoken. We want to put the government back in the hands of the people.”
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Tulsa County Court Clerk Don Newberry, who said he spent his first term in office updating the Court Clerk’s office and making it as user-friendly as possible, received about 75% of the vote against opponent Ron Phillips. With no other candidates in the race, Newberry won his second term.
“It’s an honor to be selected by the citizens of Tulsa County to serve,” Newberry said. “It’s something that is humbling, for sure, especially on second go-round. It means that they approve of what we’ve done so far, and they’re happy to see those results and what we’re going to do in the future.”
In a recent interview with the World, Newberry said he planned to continue leading the office through the 21st century; digitizing court records for ease of access, enhancing the online filing system and creating a new jury room.
Newberry said the old jury room is in the basement of the court building, and it can be “dank” and “depressing” for the roughly 300 people who pack in there daily shoulder-to-shoulder.
He found out the County Assessor’s Office was moving from the building’s second floor to the new headquarters, and the idea was clear.
“I thought, what a great opportunity to be able to provide a better space for our people that come in from the public to serve on the jury,” he said.
The extra room will also allow for more social distancing in consideration of COVID-19, he said. Featured video
