A Tulsa County man died Wednesday.

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.

Tulsa County

Positive cases: 4

Deaths: 1

State of Oklahoma

Positive cases: 29

Deaths: 0

United States

Positive cases: 9,415

Deaths: 150

Worldwide

Positive cases: 222,643

Deaths: 9,115

As of 6:30 a.m. March 19

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health,The Associated Press

