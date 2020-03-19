Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...NORTHERN CREEK...SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE AND TULSA COUNTIES... AT 729 AM CDT, BROADCAST MEDIA REPORTED FLASH FLOODING IN THE COLLINSVILLE AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS OCCURRING ALONG THE HORSEPEN CREEK JUST WEST OF THE CANEY RIVER, WHICH IS ALSO FLOODING. TWO TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN FELL OVERNIGHT. THE HEAVY RAINS HAVE ENDED, BUT FLOODING WILL LIKELY LINGER FOR MANY MORE HOURS. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY HEAVY RAIN. SOURCE...BROADCAST MEDIA. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... OWASSO... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... MANNFORD... DRUMRIGHT... SPERRY... KELLYVILLE... OILTON... JENNINGS... WESTPORT... TERLTON... SHAMROCK... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 178 AND 187, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 194 AND 232. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED