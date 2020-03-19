Shiite pilgrims wear masks outside the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, Iraq. Iraq had closed its border with Iran to Iranian nationals, but apparently Iraqis can still cross the boundary.
Iraq has seen 12 deaths in 164 cases, Egypt six deaths in 210 cases, Turkey two deaths in 191 cases, Bahrain one death in 256 cases, Bahrain one death in 256 cases, Pakistan two deaths in 331 cases and Lebanon four deaths in 139 cases.
Panic broke out in Iraq after authorities announced a weeklong curfew late on Sunday. The curfew, which is set to begin late Tuesday, includes the suspension of all flights from Baghdad's international airport.
Pakistan reported a surge of 41 new cases in its Sindh province, which borders Iran. Authorities there have closed schools and universities, and postponed an annual military parade planned for March 23.
In Dubai authorities announced all bars and pubs would be closed through the end of the month. Community pools across Dubai were locked on Monday, closed by developers for the same period.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
The United Arab Emirates has cancelled all flights to Iran, as have other Gulf countries. It has also limited flights in China to just Beijing.