A Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was charged Wednesday on allegations that he forced a female inmate to touch his penis.
Prosecutors charged John Thomas Kerns, 47, with one count of sexual battery, according to court records. A female inmate made a complaint to other officers that Kerns had been watching female inmates shower while on duty at the Tulsa County jail, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The inmate told investigators that “Kerns grabbed her right hand and placed it on his penis on the outer part of his pants” on Aug. 15 or 16, according to the affidavit.
The inmate reportedly received two notes from Kerns about connecting when she is released. A male inmate reportedly passed the notes along for Kerns, according to the affidavit.
Another inmate told investigators that she watched Kerns watch the female inmate in the shower.
Investigators state in the affidavit that Kerns admitted to passing messages to an inmate and placing her hand on his penis from the outside of his pants.
“(Detention Officer) Kerns did not know what date this incident had occurred,” investigators state in the affidavit. “DO Kerns admitted to doing this in a sexual manner.”
Kerns has not yet been arrested on the charge. An arrest warrant was issued with the charges with a $2,000 bond, according to court records. A Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman did not return a request for comment Wednesday evening.