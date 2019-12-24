The Tulsa Development Authority voted Monday to suspend with pay longtime executive director O.C. Walker Jr. pending the outcome of an investigation into a complaint lodged against him by a TDA employee.
Walker, 44, has been in that position since 2009.
Following about a 65-minute executive session at a special meeting, TDA commissioners voted unanimously to suspend Walker and retain Robert B. Sartin and his Tulsa law firm, Barrow & Grimm, to probe the claim.
“We are in the process of investigating,” TDA legal counsel Jot Hartley said following the meeting. “We have conducted some interviews already. We determined we should probably have some special counsel to assist us.”
Mike Manning, attorney for Walker, declined to comment about the nature of the complaint, which he said his client became aware of about a week ago.
“We’re hoping it’s much ado about nothing, but we’ll see,” Manning said.
Hartley also declined to elaborate about the complaint, saying only that it came from an employee and not one of the five commissioners. Besides Hartley and Walker, TDA is comprised of an executive assistant, research analyst, administrative assistant and office intern, according to the organization’s website.
Walker had a brush with the law in 2019 — a felony DUI charge against him is pending in Osage County — though Hartley said that is “not related to this complaint.”
That charge is in connection with a crash on Jan. 27 near the 1900 block of West Apache Street. The vehicle was badly damaged and Walker had fled the scene, a court affidavit states. The matter is set for a preliminary hearing in March, according to court records.
In January 2015, Walker was given a 1-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to misdemeanor DUI, leaving the scene of a collision involving property damage and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Those convictions stem from a Nov. 1, 2014, arrest after police say Walker was involved in a collision on Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa.