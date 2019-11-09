A man was arrested on allegations that he abused his infant daughter after she was reportedly found unresponsive in a Tulsa apartment.
Martrell Thames, 23, was arrested by Tulsa police on a child abuse by injury complaint Friday after investigators found that a 2-month-old baby in his care suffered what were described as “severe closed head” and torso injuries, a Tulsa Police Department news release said.
Police indicated that Thames was with the child at the Deerfield Estates apartments, 8812 S. Delaware Ave., while the baby’s mother went to a nearby store.
Emergency responders were called to the apartment at 12:56 p.m. after the baby apparently went into cardiac arrest, the release said.
The baby was immediately transported to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment after medics attempted to revive the child.
In a conversation with detectives, Thames said he “laid the baby down in a bed for a few minutes” only to later discover that the child was unresponsive.
An examination by doctors determined that the child’s injuries were “not survivable.”
Thames remains held in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to Tulsa County jail records.