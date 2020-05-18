A Tulsa Fire Department captain was arrested Monday evening on bank robbery allegations, the department announced.
Capt. Jerry Brown, hired in 2002, was arrested by Skiatook police on complaints of bank robbery and knowingly concealing stolen property.
He’ll be on administrative leave as multiple law enforcement agencies investigate the complaints, which stem from two robberies: one at the Oklahoma Capitol Exchange Bank in Skiatook and the other at the Exchange Bank in Sperry, the Fire Department said in a press release.
“The Tulsa Fire Department takes allegations of this kind very seriously and is fully committed to working with law enforcement as they continue to investigate this matter,” the release states. “The Tulsa Fire Department holds our responsibility to the citizens of Tulsa in high regard.
“We continually strive to offer the absolute best life safety, incident stabilization, and property conservation services in the Tulsa community. We expect our employees to act in a manner that continuously builds upon public trust we have worked so hard to obtain.”