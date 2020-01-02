A Great Pyrenees will live to see another year after a group of Tulsa firefighters rescued it from an underground pipe on New Year's Day.
Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said the dog, whose breed is renowned for its creamy white coat and size, crawled about 50 feet into an underground drainage pipe that only reached 15 inches in diameter.
Firefighters received the "very uncommon" call about 5:40 p.m. and headed to the 2300 block of West Xyler Street in northwest Tulsa to retrieve the 90-pound pup.
City crew members along with Public Service Company of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Natural Gas representatives assisted in the rescue plan, and firefighters ended up digging a 6-foot by 6-foot hole in the front yard of a neighbor's home to open the pipe and allow the dog, Ruby, to crawl out.
She was greeted by "the waiting arms" of Ladder 2 and the dog's owner, Little said.
As for the hole, Little said the city planned to repair it Thursday.