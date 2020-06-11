OKLAHOMA CITY — State Rep. Monroe Nichols on Wednesday outlined reforms he said are needed to increase police transparency and accountability.
Nichols’ comments were made during a Capitol news conference and after the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a black man, died after then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin held him down with his knee on his neck for an extended period of time. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death.
Nichols, D-Tulsa, who is black, said he is the son and nephew of police officers.
“I do believe the overwhelming majority of police officers are the kind of public servants that we are all extremely proud of,” he said. “Those departments are filled with amazing heroes, both men and women.
“We do have a system that is fundamentally flawed and desperately needs to change.”
He said thousands of Oklahomans have taken to the streets seeking reform.
He has proposed an Office of the Independent Monitor within the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.
He is proposing the creation of a state law enforcement standards and training task force.
He is also proposing the creation of a state registry for officers who have either resigned or been dismissed due to disciplinary actions or internal investigations.
He said those names should be maintained on a registry in case those individuals attempt to get law enforcement jobs in other parts of the state.
Nichols said there are a number of examples where an officer has been disciplined and gone on to a neighboring community for work.
“The reforms I am sharing today, I consider them to be a first-start set of reforms,” he said. “They represent foundational pieces for what I believe should be a new normal in law enforcement across the state.”
