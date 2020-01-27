A Tulsa man on Friday entered a blind plea to a lesser charge in the March strangulation of his wife.
Brandon Joseph Smith, 36, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, and his sentencing is scheduled March 26.
Smith was initially arrested on a second-degree murder complaint about a year ago after he called 911 from his home east of downtown to report that he had killed his wife, Cynthia Mayfield, according to police reports.
Smith told detectives he and Mayfield, 39, were involved in a heated argument March 4, 2019, and he “snapped” and strangled her after she assaulted him.
Prosecutors upgraded Smith’s charge to first-degree murder a couple of days later.
Mayfield’s death was the city’s fifth homicide of 2019. In total, there were 62 people killed. Criminal charges have been filed in 44 cases, and nine, including Mayfield’s, have since yielded convictions. Two remain unsolved.
Smith remained held in the Tulsa County jail without bond until his sentencing.