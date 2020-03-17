A Tulsa man died Tuesday after driving the wrong way on Interstate 244, but three others involved in the crash are expected to be OK, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Richard Lee Ross, 72, was driving east in the westbound lanes of the interstate near Garnett Road about 11:15 a.m. when his pickup struck head-on a Jeep carrying an Inola woman and a 9-month-old, troopers reported.
The impact rotated the Jeep into another lane, where it was then struck by a semitrailer, according to the report.
Ross was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman and infant were taken to a hospital. The woman suffered minor injuries, and the baby boy was hospitalized for observation only, the report states. They were both expected to be released.
The semitrailer driver was not injured.
All drivers involved were wearing their seat belts, and the child was secured in a car seat, troopers reported.
Ross' condition at the time of the crash is unknown.