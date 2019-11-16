A man Tulsa police called their Weekly Most Wanted was arrested Thursday evening on several charges stemming from allegations of assaulting and choking three women in a three-month period.
Tulsa police arrested Shannon Latarion Scott, 37, about 9 p.m. Thursday on 11 charges and one complaint. An arrest warrant was issued for Shannon Latarion Scott, also known as “True,” in separate cases on Oct. 30. Additional charges were filed against Scott in a third case on Nov. 6.
Those charges include two counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation; two counts of domestic assault and battery and one count each of assault and battery in a manner likely to produce death; and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
He was also charged with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child; kidnapping; threatening an act of violence; burglary and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
Scott was arrested on one complaint of resisting arrest. He is being held in Tulsa County jail in lieu of a $153,500 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled Nov. 22.