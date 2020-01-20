Planning next year's parade would ordinarily wait until this year's event ended. But with the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre coming in 2021, organizers were already looking ahead even as marchers were still lining up Monday morning for the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.
"We'll have to do something special next year," Cathy Carter, treasurer of the MLK Commemoration Society and one of the parade organizers, said as she huddled outside the command tent. "We've already been talking about that because it's going to be a big year for Tulsa and I think the parade will be even bigger than usual."
It's already one of the biggest MLK Day events in the country with more than 2,000 people marching in the parade and at least 140 different floats, bands, color guards and other entries, Carter said. It took 12 months of planning and dozens of volunteers armed with spreadsheets, golf carts and walkie-talkies to get everyone lined up in order and on time.
"It takes a lot of work," Carter said. "But it's also a lot of fun."
Roughly 60 people marched in Tulsa's first MLK parade in 1979, when it had no corporate sponsorships and no official support from city leaders. King's birthday became a national holiday in 1986 but Tulsa Public Schools didn't recognize it that year, sparking a walkout that left several schools virtually empty as students skipped classes to watch the parade.
By the 1990s, news articles described Tulsa's annual parade as one of the 10 largest MLK events in the United States.
Monday's staging area covered several square blocks near the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus north of downtown, where marchers arrived by the busload and several corporate sponsors put up tents to keep participants warm until the parade started.
More than 10,000 spectators lined the parade route through the Greenwood District, organizers said, despite temperatures that barely climbed above freezing.
Andrew Cline, chairman of the MLK Committee for PSO, marched in Monday's parade for two reasons.
"One is personal," Cline said. "I want the young kids out here watching the parade to see someone who looks like them and is marching with a big corporation, and to know that they can have opportunities like I've had."
More than 90 employees marched alongside the PSO float, which took first-place honors for a professionally built entry.
"Secondly," Cline said, "I want people to see that we are living what Martin Luther King dreamed about, because we are all coming together and working together and marching together."
Gallery: See pictures from Tulsa's MLK Day Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
MLK Parade
Video: Sights from Tulsa's Martin Luther King Day parade.
All Types of Roof Repairs, Triple R Roofing & Const. LLC Storm Damage Specialist, 40 yr exp Metal Sp.:$420 per sq. Standing Seam Sp $540 per sq 25 sq.:Lifetime Shingle, $5995TPO sp.:$625 per sq. GAF Cert. Cont. Sr. Disc. Bonded, Insured. Remodeling & Restoration, call for free est. L…