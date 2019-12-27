2019-12-27 ne-childshot p (5)

Tulsa police investigate the shooting of a 1-year-old child at The Meadows apartments, in the 2800 block of South 116th East Avenue, on Thursday. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World

 HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World

Tulsa Police on Friday arrested a man accused of shooting and critically wounding an infant.

Javontay Jones was arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill about 18 hours after he allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle, striking a 1-year-old child in the head, and fled, Tulsa Police Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said. 

That child's mother rushed the infant from the The Meadows apartments parking lot to a nearby urgent care facility about 4:25 p.m. Thursday, and the baby was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Watkins said Friday morning the child was surviving. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

