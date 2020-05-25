Tulsa police officers heightened their search efforts in and near the Shoreline Apartments on Monday, hoping to find anything that would lead them one step closer to two toddlers who haven't been seen since Friday.
A special response team saturated the area, knocking on doors and speaking with residents, while others stopped cars going in and out of the complex, 9601 E. 21st Pl.
Police released a new still image from surveillance footage, this time from the complex's cameras, showing Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, walking alone about 10:15 a.m. Friday, the last time they were seen.
An earlier-released still from a nearby convenience store's surveillance footage shows the two with their biological mother, who does not have custody of them, about two hours earlier.
Police are asking anyone who has video surveillance in the area to review their footage from Friday for any information that could lead to the children.
At a news conference Sunday, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin pleaded with the public to be vigilant, and expressed doubt that the children could survive on their own.
"There’s only two things that can happen here," Franklin said. "These children are either on someone’s couch asleep and the people that they’re with don’t know that these children are missing, or these children are dead.
"We need to find these children, and every single moment that these children are away leads us to believe the latter.”
The childrens' mother, Donisha Willis, was arrested Friday night after she allegedly kicked a detective who tried to stop her running away from an interview room in handcuffs, according to an arrest report.
The toddlers' guardian, their aunt, found Willis passed out on a couch in her apartment Friday evening and the children nowhere to be found. She called police, Franklin said.
Willis has refused to cooperate with the investigation, and she doesn't seem to care that her children are missing, Franklin has said. She reportedly told investigators the kids "don't even matter," according to her arrest report.
She remains in the Tulsa County jail on complaints of assault and battery on a police officer after former conviction of a felony and child neglect after former conviction of a felony.
The 24-year-old had been on probation since September after serving one year each of two three-year sentences for assault and battery on a police officer and bringing methamphetamine into a jail, according to online records.
Officers completed a grid search of the area Saturday, looking in trash cans and cars. Cadaver dogs, as well as other indicators, led investigators to a pond in the complex, Franklin said.
“We know that children are fascinated with water, and we know that the children have, at times, been seen around the pond areas and the retention areas,” Franklin said.
The Tulsa Fire Department's swift water rescue team searched the pond and surrounding bodies of water, as did the Police Department's dive team and Detection K9 of Oklahoma, a citizen group, to no avail.
Police have said the case does not meet the state criteria for an Amber Alert because there is a person in custody and there are no details to share such as a vehicle description or a person the children could be with.
But they're in dire need of the public's attention and help.
"You may have seen something," Franklin said. "If you were in the area of 21st and 101st, or 21st and Mingo on Friday, or Friday afternoon, and you saw these two children, we are asking that you call us so that we can gather as much intelligence and continue to develop leads as much as possible.
“I understand it’s a holiday weekend, I understand that people are at the lake and enjoying family, but we really need to get this case solved.”
Anyone with information on the toddlers' whereabouts is asked to call police at 918-596-9222 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).