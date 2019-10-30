Tulsa Police this week released dash camera footage of a mid-August collision that involved an officer on his phone while driving his patrol car.
The videos, which frame the inside of the patrol car and the road ahead, show the officer glancing from his phone to the road while driving south in the 8800 block of Riverside Drive when an SUV abruptly careens over the center median, striking his driver's side about 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Sgt. Shane Tuell, a spokesman for the department, said the officer being on his phone was "in no way a contributing factor in the collision."
"This was a completely unavoidable collision," Tuell said. "You can't account for a car coming flying over the center median."
The driver of the SUV was cited for speed affecting conditions and following too closely, Tuell said.
Tuell said officers are not subject to citations while driving on the job, but they are subject to possible internal discipline.
The collision will be submitted to the city's collision review board, and if the board so determines, the officer could be subject to points on his driving record. A certain accumulation of points warrants discipline, Tuell said.
Although Tuell didn't know exactly what the officer was doing on his phone, he said he knows officers use GPS on their phones.
Multitasking is integral to being a police officer, Tuell said, and officers are trained to use their radios and in-car computers while driving.
Officers also often use their cell phones to communicate with other officers while working, Tuell said. Although there's no specific exemption for police officers, Oklahoma law allows residents to use cell phones while driving to communicate with emergency responders, including law enforcement officers, in an "imminent emergency situation."