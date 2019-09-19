Tulsa police officers will be in the limelight as the department returns to the A&E series "Live PD."
The first episode is scheduled to air 8 p.m. Friday.
"LivePD will be filming with select officers across all three uniform divisions. The filming will start in east Tulsa’s Mingo Valley Division and rotate through other divisions as the season progresses," Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell said in a news release.
Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan declined in 2017 to renew a contract the department had with the show when it then followed the gang unit.
Tuell said the upcoming season will showcase patrol officers and will also demonstrate "the response-based policing and community policing efforts" of the officers being shadowed.
Film crews will start in the Mingo Valley Division, which covers the east side, and rotate through the Riverside and Gilcrease divisions.