A man reported missing about a month ago was found dead Friday afternoon in a storm drain in south Tulsa.
Police were called about 12:40 p.m. to the 800 block of West 71st Street in response to a report that a body was visible in a storm drain.
It appeared the man, shortly after he was considered missing, had crawled into the drain and died, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said. The man went missing about a month ago and was reported as missing about two weeks after his disappearance.
The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was seen on surveillance video at a nearby convenience store around the time he went missing. Watkins said it appeared his death occurred around that time.
The death appears accidental, police said. However, the cause and manner of the man's death remains under investigation.