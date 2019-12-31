A Tulsa police lieutenant is on leave after he was arrested for domestic assault last week.
Tim Lewandowski, 52, was arrested Friday on a complaint of domestic assault and battery.
The victim told police she and Lewandowski were arguing Thursday when Lewandowski slapped her face, kneed her side and squeezed her hands with "a lot" of pressure.
Officers noted in Lewandowski's arrest report that the victim had visible injuries from the alleged incident, including swelling under her eye and a small laceration and bruising on one of her hands.
Lewandowski was booked into the Tulsa County jail but has since bonded out.
He has yet to be charged in Tulsa County District Court, but a protective order against him was granted by a judge, online court records show.
Lewandowski was arrested on the same complaint, a misdemeanor, in 2003, but the case was expunged and criminal records were sealed about a year later, according to jail and city records compiled by the Tulsa World and online court records.
Officer Danny Bean, a spokesman for the department, said Lewandowski is on paid leave as criminal and departmental investigations get underway.