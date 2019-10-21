Tulsa police made an arrest in the Saturday shooting that left a 15-year-old boy hospitalized in critical condition.
Thomas Avery was arrested on a complaints of shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and stolen property after former conviction of a felony about the same time officers were dispatched to the shooting Saturday afternoon, according to online jail records.
Officers were dispatched about 11 a.m. to the St. Thomas Square apartments in the 1000 block of East 61st Street, and they found the boy shot in his forehead. He was taken to a hospital and immediately underwent surgery, according to a news release.
Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said Monday that Avery was arrested in connection with the shooting and the victim remained hospitalized in critical condition.
Avery remained jailed Monday afternoon in lieu of $82,000 bond.
