'Twas 10 days before Christmas, and all throughout town, police officers were searching, looking for those who were down.
Gifts and meals were piled into their patrol cars with care, and they hoped the right opportunities would soon be theirs.
Some planned to visit families they had met on calls before, but others sought strangers they could surprise a little more.
The Tulsa Police Foundation's Random Acts of Kindness week kicked off Monday, and officers hit the streets with gifts and meals for those in need of holiday help.
The nonprofit plans to distribute about $30,000 in merchandise this year, including complete holiday meals and gas gift cards, through police interactions.
Chairman Roger Chasteen said the grand total is a far cry from the $5,000 the event launched with four years ago, and it's all thanks to donations from businesses and individuals.
The event also expanded this year from the uniform and special operations divisions to include the department's detective division and the Police Activity League.
"This is the first time that we’ll actually blanket the entire city,” Chasteen said.
Officers seek out those who look like they could use some kindness, and they pay a visit to their homes or pull them over.
"Instead of issuing them a ticket, they'll give them a turkey or a ham," Chasteen said. "Some of the officers will stand in a QuikTrip … listening for someone who comes in and gets $1.85 in gas or $2.35 in gas. After they leave, they actually pull them over and give them a $25 or $50 gas card."
Tulsa Police Community Service Officer Khara Rogers set out Monday to visit families referred to her by social workers or those she had come in contact with through her work with PAL.
One recipient, Tammy Yenglin, teared up at the benevolent act and the extra presents Rogers had bought specifically for her family. They missed the deadline for other holiday programs, and they had only $40 for Christmas after paying their bills, Rogers said.
Rogers said the gifts were mostly basics, such as socks or winter gloves and hats, but others were things she knew they wanted but wouldn't be able to buy for themselves, such as an Old Spice kit Yenglin's husband has had his eye on.
Random Acts of Kindness will run through Dec. 20, and officers plan to pass out more than 200 hams and turkeys, 100 complete holiday meals, nearly 500 stuffed animals, McDonald's Happy Meal vouchers, $2,500 in gas cards and more than $5,000 in Visa gift cards.