A Tulsa Police officer and a driver were injured in a head-on collision in south Tulsa on Saturday. 

The officer was driving north in the 7200 block of Riverside Drive about 7:30 p.m. when a southbound truck turned left in front of him, according to a news release. 

Both vehicles' airbags deployed, and both vehicles were disabled in the crash, the release states. The release did not state whether either driver was wearing a seat belt. 

The officer was treated for cuts and an arm injury and was released from a local hospital, and the driver of the truck suffered a cut to his head but refused medical treatment, the release states. He was cited for failure to yield while turning left. 

Neither men were identified in the release. 

