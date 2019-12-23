A bad situation was made a little better on Sunday when Tulsa Police officers showered a family in need with almost everything necessary for a traditional Christmas.
How officers came into contact with them wasn't ideal — it began as a morning domestic call that culminated in an arrest — but a realization at the jail ultimately sent Officer Ralph Travis back to the family's home.
Travis said he was at the jail filling out paperwork, recalling what had happened and picturing the house, when something caught his attention in his mind's eye.
"It just kind of hit me," he said. "There wasn't a tree."
Two days before Christmas in a house with three kids under 4, there was no Christmas tree, Travis said.
Travis described himself as one of "those people" that puts up a Christmas tree as soon as Halloweens is over, and he found the lack of one for the children "just sad."
So, he called for backup. He made a quick post in a closed Facebook group for Tulsa police officers and their families, explaining the situation and asking for a tree, because he recalled seeing a post about extra Christmas trees a while back.
Before he even left the jail, he received such a response he had his choice of trees and then some.
"I picked the biggest one," Travis said with a laugh.
Other officers not only provided a tree, but a tree skirt, ornaments and a star for the top, homemade cookies, and multiple gifts bought specifically for each of the children.
Travis and an officer-in-training returned to the home later that day and made at least six trips from the car to the house to carry in all the goods, he said.
The grandmother of the home was crying, and the kids jumped around with excitement before decorating the tree, Travis said. They even had to catch one of them, who's the same age as Travis's son, from tearing into a gift before Christmas Day.
"I was just the delivery guy," Travis said, adding that it was nice to be able to return to the home after a tense situation. "These people saw police at the worst time. They were happy this person had been removed from their home, but it was a bad time for them, so to be able to come back and them see us in a good light was awesome."