Tulsa Police are seeking the public's help in locating a diabetic man who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Andrew "Andy" Helm, 36, was last seen about 6 a.m. Nov. 3 walking west on 71st Street at Olympia Avenue at the Tulsa Hills shopping center, police reported Tuesday.
Helm has not had contact with friends or family since then. He is diabetic, and police do not know if he has access to medication, a news release states.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.