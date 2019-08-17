Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a 2- to 3-year-old child found in northwest Tulsa on Saturday evening. 

Someone found the boy, who was without shoes or a shirt but appeared healthy, in the area of the Katy Trail and Gilcrease Museum Road about 7:30 p.m., according to a news release. 

Officers responded to a convenience store in the 200 block of North Gilcrease Museum Road and searched the area, asking adults if they knew anyone who was missing a child, but no one has called to report a missing child as of 9:15 p.m., the release states. 

The child was taken into Department of Human Services custody.

Officers plan to broadcast the information to the surrounding area, and hoped a relative would recognize the child from the pictures released. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you