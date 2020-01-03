Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man that is said to have followed a woman and assaulted her in a robbery east of downtown that is also believed to have doubled as an abduction attempt.
The man allegedly followed the woman from a business near 15th Street and Lewis Avenue to a parking lot at 315 S. Utica Ave., where he attacked her about 12:20 p.m. Dec. 17.
Police say the woman continually sounded her car horn as she was being assaulted and the man eventually left.
He was described as a 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 and 150- to 160-pound white man in his 20s with "scraggly" hair and a disheveled beard or goatee, police said. At the time of the assault, the man was described as wearing a dark-colored zip-up jacket or sweatshirt with a white T-shirt underneath and dark-colored pants.
He was last seen in a maroon 2009 to 2012 Nissan Altima with paint chipping off the bumper, said police.
Although the vehicle's license plate is visible in surveillance camera images, detectives are unable to read it.
Anyone with information on the crime or who recognizes the vehicle is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.