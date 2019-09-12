Animal cruelty investigators are seeking additional witnesses who saw a woman throw three kittens from a moving vehicle at 71st Street and U.S. 169 in southeast Tulsa.
Two of the kittens died, and responding officers were unable to locate the third kitten. All three were described as dark tabby kittens who were about 2 months old.
Patrol officers were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. Thursday to 71st Street and U.S. 169, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. One kitten may have been thrown out on a turn lane on 71st Street to northbound U.S. 169, and the other two kittens were thrown out on the entrance ramp to the highway.
A witness described the vehicle as a silver 2009 or newer Honda Odyssey van, according to the release. The driver was described as a white woman with blond hair who was wearing a pink T-shirt and who had a watch on her left wrist. She was estimated to be about 30 years old.
Those who have information or saw the van are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.